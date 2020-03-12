Rob Ryan Thinks Dak Prescott Is Comparable To Russell Willson

Rob Ryan recently had a scorching hot take about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Ryan appeared on “The Herd” to talk about the quarterback’s contract situation Wednesday, and compared his talent to Russell Wilson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, Rob Ryan compared Dak Prescott’s skills on the field to Super Bowl champion and future hall of fame member Russell Wilson.

Watch his absurd comments below.

.@ColinCowherd: Would you pay Dak Prescott? Rob Ryan: To me, he’s Russell Wilson… He’s the star of the team without question. You need to pay him. pic.twitter.com/wWbiPlRe4y — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 11, 2020

Is Rob Ryan on an illegal substance of some kind? There’s no way anybody who isn’t high could think Dak Prescott is on the same level as the Seattle Seahawks star.

They’re not even close. What the hell is Rob Ryan talking about? Russell Wilson is one of the most talented football players in the history of the sport.

Dak Prescott might not even be a top 10 talent. Again, what is Ryan talking about? His comments make less than zero sense.

Wilson will likely win another could Super Bowls before it’s all said and done. Prescott hasn’t one a single major game yet.

Let’s wait for Prescott to actually do something major before comparing him to one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.