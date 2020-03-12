REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Stays Strong In Latest Episode ‘Objects In The Mirror’

The latest episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS didn’t disappoint at all.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

We knew “Objects in the Mirror” was going to be a bit of a change of pace from our usual episodes of the hit military show when we saw the preview. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Has Shocking Ending In New Episode ‘Fog Of War’)

While I usually get worried about changes of pace in my favorite shows, this one wasn’t as drastic as I expected.

Bravo headed to a foreign on a training exercise, but things weren’t they appeared at all. They were secretly tasked with rescuing a kidnapped scientist.

Under the careful watch of their hosts, Bravo had to figure out a way to sneak out and get their guy. While it certainly wasn’t the most intense episode, I found myself hooked by what was going on.

Obviously, it was light on the action given the nature of the episode. There’s about 10 seconds of action in the whole episode.

However, the cat and mouse game between the host country and Bravo was awesome.

Also, in the final moments Jason opens up about the demons haunting him over his wife’s death. So, we did get a nice and touching moment in the closing seconds of the episode.

While it wasn’t your traditional episode, I still found myself entertained. Tune in Wednesday on CBS for the latest episode of “SEAL Team.”