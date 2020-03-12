Somethin’ Else Has Partnered With Sony Music Entertainment

Somethin’ Else looks to have partnered with Sony Music Entertainment. They have formed a global content scheme that is going to expand the amount of content available. The service is going to provide podcast shows which are available across multiple genres. They are going to work with one another to try and provide this on an international level with the main focus being on the US. They have stated that they want to try and provide a range of educational podcasts and that they also want to try and increase the viewership too. Somethin’ Else have opened up an office in New York and they have also launched a new series too.

The Rise of Digital Content

Digital content really has taken off and a lot of this comes down to the fact that there are now more platforms available. You can also compare this with the fact that more and more digital providers are creating alternative ways to view content too. Take a look at the casino online industry for example. They have rapidly expanded, and all of this comes down to digital content being made available across various outlets.

The Newly-Launched Series

The newly-launched series will be part of the Sony Music Deal. It’s going to include a show with Claudia Winkleman and Tanya Brown. The show is called How did we Get Here and it’s going to essentially provide users with all of the advice and insight they need when it comes to parenting issues and even family problems too. It’s also going to include the show the Lost Post. This is a daily news and fantasy show which is going to deliver over 366 days of news that is entirely fake. It’s also going to have guests that are going to appear on the show full-time. Alice Fraser and a full line-up of co-hosts are also going to appear on the show.

Partner in Podcasting

As a partner for podcasting, Sony Music are also going to lend their expertise when it comes to marketing, content creation and even monetisation too. Their ultimate goal is to try and enhance the scale and also the scope of the work that is being done by Somethin’ Else. The initial releases are going to happen in the coming weeks. Of course, the CEO and the co-founder of Somethin’ Else has stated that they are very excited about what is going to happen in the coming weeks, and they have also talked about entering into a joint venture with Sony as well. They have said that this is a dream combination and that the audio production expertise that the other company are able to provide enables them to have a global reach and this is going to help them to no-end. This partnership is going to help both companies and it will also give them the chance to expand their podcast company. They will be able to reach into new revenues and audiences, not to mention that they can also push the boundaries when it comes to content.

