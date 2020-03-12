Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister’s Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus.
After initial concern about symptoms she exhibited following her return from London, Mrs. Gregoire Trudeau was tested, and her husband continued to work from home out of an abundance of caution Thursday, per doctor’s recommendation.
I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 12, 2020
Her test came back positive and was reported later Thursday evening in a statement from the prime minister’s office. (RELATED: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Shows Coronavirus Symptoms)
BREAKING: PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S WIFE HAS CORONAVIRUS – part of the statement from PMO: pic.twitter.com/eoxsfQSVnr
— Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) March 13, 2020
“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” the statement said. “Health professionals will reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Gregoire Trudeau as they deem necessary.”
Both the prime minister and his wife will be in isolation, and the prime minister will not be tested because he does not exhibit symptoms, according to the statement. Doctors also say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.
The prime minister is expected to address Canadians on Friday.