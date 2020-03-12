Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister’s Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus.

After initial concern about symptoms she exhibited following her return from London, Mrs. Gregoire Trudeau was tested, and her husband continued to work from home out of an abundance of caution Thursday, per doctor’s recommendation.

I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 12, 2020