Trump Says He’d Be Happy To Face Biden: ‘One Of The Reasons I Ran For President Is Because Of Joe’

President Donald Trump responded Thursday to a question about former Vice President Joe Biden and the increasing probability that he will be the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee.

Trump took several questions during a brief press availability in the Oval Office — most of which focused on coronavirus and his administration’s response — but one reporter asked what he thought of the possibility that he would be facing off with Biden in November. (RELATED: Trump Announces Near-Total Ban On Travel From Europe To U.S. In Coronavirus Address)

“It looks like you will be taking Joe Biden on, are you happy?” the reporter asked.

“Everybody thought it would be Bernie,” Trump began repeating what he’s said before about Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and how the delegate count for independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders might have been impacted by her decision not to drop out of the primary prior to Super Tuesday.

“He would have won back every one of those states or I think almost everyone of those states,” Trump continued. “Many of her — most of her, I would even say all of her — many of her votes would have gone to him.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Not A Speech Problem But A Brain Problem’: Peter Hasson Says Biden’s Stutter Isn’t Responsible For His Lies)

“It would have been over,” Trump said. “But now we have Joe, and I’m very happy to run against Joe. Don’t forget, one of the reasons I ran for president is because of Joe, and the job they did. It’s one of the reasons. In a way, it is maybe the way it should be.”