U-Haul Offers Free Storage To Students Affected By Coronavirus Campus Cancellations

U-Haul is offering students affected by their campus’ cancellations amid the coronavirus spread free self-storage for 30 days.

In emails sent to customers, the company explains that it will offer the self-storage, as well as several other moving options including truck and trail rentals, at special rates.

Many schools are taking precautions to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus. U-Haul can help with your truck, trailer and storage needs. No price gouging. As the only company that rents to 18 year olds and takes 3rd-party payment, we are ready to help. https://t.co/2dQxeiHTk6 pic.twitter.com/xkjG7ghR64 — U-Haul (@uhaul) March 12, 2020

“Many colleges and universities are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) by temporarily closing campus or ending terms early and sending students home,” the message says. “You or someone you know may be scrambling to figure out how to quickly move or store your belongings until school resumes. We are standing by and ready to help.”

.@uhaul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to students displaced by #COVID19 and offering discounts on trucks and trailers pic.twitter.com/ZXizNJCdrH — Noelle A. Olsen (@noe11e__) March 12, 2020

Hundreds of campuses across the country have suspended classes on campus until further notice, or in some cases for the remainder of the semester, due to fears of spreading the coronavirus through mass gatherings. Many universities have instructed their students not to return to campus from spring break and continue their semester online, which has put students whose homes are not proximate to their on-campus housing in a quandary. (RELATED: Here Are The Colleges Altering Academic Schedules Due To Coronavirus)