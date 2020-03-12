US Strikes Iran-Backed Militia That Hit Iraq Base, Officials Say

U.S. forces in Iraq launched airstrikes Thursday against Iranian-backed Shia militia members believed to be responsible for Wednesday’s rocket attack on Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, that killed two Americans and one British service member while wounding fifteen more.

BREAKING: multiple US sources confirm that Iran is directly responsible for the 107mm Katyusha Rocket attack on Camp Taji, Iraq that killed two American and one British service members while wounding 15. This is considered a major escalation.

— Alex Plitsas ???????? (@alexplitsas) March 12, 2020