Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

VA Governor Northam Holds Press Conference To Address Racist Yearbook Photo (Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

(Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
The governor of Virginia declared a state of emergency Thursday over the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency as a response to the COVID19 outbreak at a press conference Thursday afternoon in Charlottesville, VA.

“I advise Virginians to avoid large gatherings for the time being,” Northam said. (RELATED: ‘Seeking Solace’: Largest Catholic Church In North America Sees Increase In Attendance During Coronavirus Panic)

An official at the press conference confirmed that there are 17 Virginians who have tested positive with the virus: 15 cases have been tested in the sate, while two Virginians currently in Texas also tested positive for the virus.

“We have not seen signs of community spread,” an official at the press conference noted.

Northam also announced that all state-sponsored conferences and events within the next 30 days would be canceled, urging local governments to do the same. He said the federal government has thus far given state officials mixed messages.

