Big 10 Bans Recruiting Activities Because Of The Coronavirus

Big 10 athletic programs won’t be allowed to recruit for the foreseeable future.

The conference announced late Thursday afternoon that they were banning competition through the academic year, and recruiting activities would also be barred because of the coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unclear when football teams will be allowed to get back to recruiting.

Big Ten cancels all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year and announces a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/bBVXWLqzvg — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

This is such a circus at this point. First, they snatch March Madness right out of our hands with no regard for our happiness.

Now, they banning recruiting! How the hell are major college football teams supposed to prepare for the future if they can’t recruit.

Wisconsin has a national title run to prepare for this football season, and now we can’t recruit. If you weren’t already panicking, it’s officially time to start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Feb 10, 2020 at 12:55pm PST

This has gone way too far. It broke our souls when March Madness was canceled. If coronavirus takes away football, then the country should just be canceled as a whole because there won’t be a point in existing anymore.

View this post on Instagram NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships. A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

I seriously can’t wrap my head around the idea they shut down recruiting! Nothing like this has ever happened before, and I have no idea how to even process it.

Recruiting is going to be a frenzy once it’s allowed to start up again. It’s going to be pure chaos.

What an utter disaster on every level.