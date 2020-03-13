Bill Kristol Says He’s A Democrat Now, But Was He Secretly Always One?

Since the early days of the “Never Trump” movement, neoconservative and former editor-in-chief of the Weekly Standard Bill Kristol has styled himself as one of the few “principled conservatives” left in a movement that he believes has been consumed by a cult-like obsession with President Donald Trump. In early February, Kristol, pushed to the limits of endurance by what he saw as an inexcusable perversion of conservative ideology by Trump, declared that not only was he now a Democrat, but that “we are all Democrats now.”

However, the foundations of Kristol’s neoconservative ideology, his own past policy positions and new tax filings indicate that Kristol may have been a Democrat for years before his public declaration.

Kristol’s current campaign against Trump, as well as the primary vehicle of said resistance — the online website The Bulwark — is largely funded by left wing groups. Much of The Bulwark’s funding is provided by Arabella Advisors, which funnels money from liberal groups to organizations primarily through four nonprofits — The Hopewell Fund, New Venture Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund, and Windward Fund.

Bulwark is run by the Defending Democracy Together Institute (DDTI), which is in turn the sister organization of Defending Democracy Together (DDT). DDT also runs the anti-Trump group Republicans for the Rule of Law. DDT received $75,000 in 2018 from the Hopewell Fund.

Other large liberal groups that have contributed money through Arabella’s nonprofits or independently include the Hewlett Foundation, the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and the Democracy Fund, which was created by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Omidyar’s organization gave DDT $1.6 million in 2018.

Arabella Advisors is also linked to the company responsible for the app that caused the Iowa Caucus debacle.

Stand Up Republic (SUR) is an organization that partnered with Kristol to host the “Summit on Principled Conservatism” as an answer to 2020’s CPAC, and it has also received a large amount of funding from liberal groups. It received $800,000 in 2017 from Democracy Fund, and in 2019 it’s co-founder, 2016 independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin, joined the board of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) — an organization that has received funding from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

However, Kristol’s policy positions were moving farther to the left long before he formally declared his allegiance to the Demcoratic Party. In 2017, Kristol was a vocal critic of the Trump tax cuts that lowered the corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%. Kristol tweeted, “The GOP’s tax bill’s bringing out my inner socialist.” For good measure, Kristol added, “The sex scandals are bringing out my inner feminist. Donald Trump and Roy Moore are bringing out my inner liberal.” (RELATED: Founder Of Neoconservatism Explains Why He Changed His Mind On Trump)

The GOP tax bill’s bringing out my inner socialist. The sex scandals are bringing out my inner feminist. Donald Trump and Roy Moore are bringing out my inner liberal.

WHAT IS HAPPENING? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 21, 2017

Kristol has expressed skepticism about voter ID laws and has suggested that some conservatives do advocate for them because of racist prejudices. “Obviously you have to have some way of making sure people don’t vote many times. On the other hand, there are legitimate arguments about how to do that. But someone like me would have said a year or two ago, ‘Come on. Is having a driver’s license such a big deal?’ But I’m a little more sympathetic, I’d say, to the arguments of the left on some of those issues, that there are racial undertones to some of these policies, especially in certain parts of the country,” Kristol told Vox in a 2018 interview.

Kristol donated $200 to then-gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam during Virginia’s 2017 gubernatorial election. He criticized Republican candidate Ed Gillespie’s campaign as too “Trumpy.” After Northam won the race, Kristol told the New Yorker, “I really could make a case that the country would be better off with the Democrats running the House, because, if the Republicans aren’t willing to check Trump, someone has to.”

Kristol also suggested that illegal immigration has helped the American economy and has contributed to the low unemployment and higher labor participation rate of recent years. Kristol tweeted, “Unemployment’s at a 50-year low and workforce participation and wages are up; this coincides with a high level of legal and illegal immigration in recent decades. Perhaps high levels of immigration don’t hurt the American economy but in fact help?”

Re the immigration debate: Unemployment’s at a 50-year low and workforce participation and wages are up; this coincides with a high level of legal and illegal immigration in recent decades. Perhaps high levels of immigration don’t hurt the American economy but in fact help? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 9, 2019

In his 2018 interview with Vox, Kristol even admitted that the Weekly Standard was “Pretty liberal on immigration.”

Though Kristol’s neoconservatism is one of the more important factions within the wider conservative movement, it began as an outgrowth of Cold War liberalism. Irving Kristol, Bill Kristol’s father and one of the founding members of neoconservatism, was a Trotskyist in his youth and praised the New Deal. Neoconservatism’s opposition to Stalinism and desire to thwart the expansionist policies of the Soviet Union caused its break with the traditional left, which only accelerated during the counterculture movement of the 1960s. However, neoconservatives did admire the interventionist foreign policy of post-war liberals such as Harry Truman and Dean Acheson. (RELATED: Remembering Gertrude Himmelfarb, The Great Neoconservative Woman Of Letters)

Though Kristol only officially came out of the proverbial political closet with a tweet in February 2020, the evidence suggests that he has been a closeted Democrat for some time. His Never Trump campaign has been largely funded by organizations on the left, he has adopted numerous liberal talking points when it comes to policy and the foundations of his professed ideology, neoconservatism, was comprised mostly of defectors from the left in the 1950s and 1960s.