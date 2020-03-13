Charles Barkley Is Self-Quarantined, Has Taken Coronavirus Test

NBA legend Charles Barkley has self-quarantined.

Barkley called Thursday night into “Inside the NBA” on TNT, which is a show he stars on, and said he’s in self-quarantine after becoming ill. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The basketball icon added that he also took a coronavirus test yesterday, but is in “limbo” waiting for the results. You can listen to his full comments below.

Charles Barkley says he’s self-quarantined and isn’t feeling well. Prayers out to Chuck????

(???? @gifdsports ) pic.twitter.com/LtX4IgMSTP — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 13, 2020

Obviously, it should go without saying, but I’ll say it anyways just to make sure. We’re all cheering for Chuck to get better.

Charles Barkley isn’t just one of the most entertaining men in all of sports, but he’s also a genuinely good dude.

First coronavirus came for the NBA as a league and March Madness. It also got to Tom Hanks, and now it might have gotten to Charles Barkley.

Hopefully, his test results come back negative. The last thing we need is for a national icon like Charles Barkley to be sick.

It sounds like he’s taken all the precautions with a self-quarantine, and that’s all he can really do after taking the test.

Let’s hope this is nothing more than a cold or something. Get better, Chuck! We’re all cheering for you!