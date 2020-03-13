Many Of America’s Most Powerful Political Leaders Are In High-Risk Age Category For Coronavirus

Many of America’s most powerful politicians are in the age categories most at risk in the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from countries further along in the coronavirus process than the United States show that fatality rates are significantly higher for adults older than 60. Italy’s aging population is thought to be one reason why the number of coronavirus deaths in the country is so high.

Early data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention put the fatality rate of coronavirus patients ages 70 to 79 at 8% and 14.8% for those 80 and older, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

In South Korea, fatality rates are lower than in China, but still high for those 60 and older. As of Wednesday, the coronavirus fatality rate in South Korea was 1.5% for people in their 60s, 4.3% for people in their 70s and 7.2% for people 80 and above, Business Insider reported.

Many of America’s most high-profile politicians fall into those three highest age categories.

President Donald Trump is age 73, while Vice President Mike Pence is 60. Trump said Friday that he will “most likely” be tested for the virus.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is 78 years old, while New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, is 69.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is 79. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is 80. James Clyburn is 79.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, is the Democratic presidential frontrunner and would be the oldest commander-in-chief ever elected, though he’s still younger 78-year-old Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Members of Congress in both parties have self-quarantined after coming into contact with individuals who later tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: ‘Not Very COVID-19 Hygienic’: Matt Gaetz Rips Andrew Gillum For Alleged Hotel Room Meth Incident)

Political officials around the world have either come down with the virus, COVID-19, or self-isolated after coming in contact with people who later tested positive.

U.K. Minister of Health Nadine Dorries tested positive for coronavirus Monday.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tested positive for COVID-19, Dutton announced Friday — one week after meeting with White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary tested positive for the virus — days after taking a picture with Trump. Bolsonaro was reported to have tested positive but he later denied those reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife began showing symptoms of the virus.

Coronavirus has swept through the top echelons of Iranian government with devastating results.

Nearly 10% of Iranian lawmakers tested positive for the virus, Iranian state media reported March 3 — and the virus has only gotten worse in Iran since then.

