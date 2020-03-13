Democrats Fundraise Off Coronavirus And Joe Concha On How Awful The Media Is

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with The Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha about just how awful journalism is at a time when the American people could really use some honest reporting. Before we talk with Joe, we cover how Democrats are shamelessly fundraising off coronavirus and the media continues to pretend they didn’t spend weeks calling it the “Chinese coronavirus” or the “Wuhan virus,” which they’ve now declared to be racist because Republicans repeated their words.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch to Joe Concha interview:

How shameless does a political party have to be to simultaneously decry the politicization of coronavirus while politicizing coronavirus and fundraising off it? Joe Biden and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have done just that and it’s sickening. We get into it and all the hypocrisy on display.

On hypocrisy, no one can hold a candle to the liberal media. This week they declared calling the virus the “Wuhan virus” or the Chinese coronavirus” to be racist after a few Republicans used those terms. The problem for them is they’d been using those terms for weeks, and video exists. We have it and call them exactly what they are.

The Hill’s Joe Concha watches the media closer than just about anyone. We pick his brain on how they’ve covered the coronavirus and the disservice to the pubic what now passes for journalism is doing for the American people at such an important time. We also look at how they’re covering the race of the Democratic nomination and how they’re collectively pretending all is well with Joe Biden.

