Disney World Closes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Bringing The Entire Empire To A Standstill

Walt Disney World will close down starting Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Disney World, Disneyland Paris will shut down and the Disney Cruise Line will not make any new departures, according to a report published Thursday by CNN Business.

BREAKING: Theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close from the morning of March 15 through the end of the month, spokesperson says. https://t.co/vGdxaQyuwa pic.twitter.com/SdUBmTEwoQ — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2020

All 11 Disney theme parks have now been shutdown due to the rapidly spreading virus.

“In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month,” a Disney spokesperson said.

Disney World and Disneyland Paris Resort hotels will remain open until further notice and all cast members will be paid throughout the closure.

The announcement for the final parks came hours after Disneyland in California announced it would close down starting Friday. (RELATED: Disneyland Closes Down Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

“These parks are iconic brands etched in the culture of America and every childhood,” Disney shareholder and managing partner at Gullane Capital Partners Trip Miller told CNN Business. “To close assets of this scale around the world would speak to the seldom seen seriousness of this health threat.”

As of Friday, the New York Times reported there are 1,714 positive cases of COVID-19 in the United States and at least 41 deaths.