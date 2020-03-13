REPORT: Drew Brees Will Give The Saints A Team Friendly Deal

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees isn’t expected to push for a ton of money with his new contract.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints superstar is not “not expected to demand top dollar” for his new deal with the team. He noted that Brees taking less money will allow the team to likely get at least one more player in free agency. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch Rapoport’s full report below.

From NFL Now: #Saints QB Drew Brees made it clear he’s not leaving New Orleans, and it sounds like he won’t demand top dollar this time, either. The approach may help his team sign an additional free agent. pic.twitter.com/35TwJpZoMJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2020

If Brees takes a little less money than he’s worth and the team uses that cash to get him some help, then it’s 100% worth it.

Brees might have a couple years left in him, but there’s no doubt he’s nearing the end of his career. That much is for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Dec 22, 2019 at 2:49pm PST

So, he’s looking to win another Super Bowl. He’s made a ton of money throughout his NFL playing days. At this point, Brees wants another ring.

That means he needs the Saints to be as loaded as possible when it comes to the roster. If he pushes for his full value, it could make it tough for New Orleans to add talent around him.

Luckily, for fans of the team, it sounds like he’s very content taking less cash. It’s a selfless move, and it’s a sign he’s focused on only winning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:08pm PDT

That should be music to the ears of people who pull for the Saints.