Geraldo Rivera To Dan Bongino: ‘You’re Lucky You’re Not In Front Of Me, Big Guy’

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino debated the merits of President Donald Trump’s decision to ban travel for visitors coming from Europe during an appearance on Thursday night’s “Hannity.”

“You’re lucky you’re not in front of me, big guy,” Rivera warned Bongino after he accused him of repeating “Chinese propaganda.”

Rivera called the speech “very clumsy” and said the travel ban was bound to create confusion. He mentioned friends and family members who “panicked, they all thought Americans were also banned.” (RELATED: ‘Buy American’ — White House Confirms Executive Order That Will End Medical Supply Chain Reliance On China)

Host Sean Hannity argued that Trump ordering his initial travel ban against China was “the single best decision to keep Americans safe, period.”

“You want to talk about people’s feelings across the pond? I don’t care about their feelings. I want Americans safe,” Hannity continued.

Rivera also objected that Trump’s speech had reportedly been written by special advisor to the president Stephen Miller, “the same guy that imposed the Muslim ban … You do these things safe and you do them right. You do them the American way.” (RELATED: White House Cancels Trump’s Events In Colorado, Wisconsin And Nebraska)

Conservative author Dan Bongino joined the debate, telling Rivera, “You realize you are repeating Chinese propaganda here, I hope you understand.”

What are you talking about?” Rivera asked.

“You are repeating Chinese propaganda,” Bongino repeated. “You are a cheap shot artist,” Rivera shot back, adding “You’re lucky you’re not in front of me, big guy.”

“I strongly suggested you rethink that approach,” Bongino countered as he continued, “You are repeating Chinese propaganda on this channel, and you know it. That Stephen Miller cheap shot is outrageous,” he said.

“Can you make an intellectual argument about anything? Can you make an intellectual argument?” Rivera interjected.

“You’re upset because you are getting called out right now, that’s why. Now control yourself and pipe down.” Bongino said.

Rivera insisted the travel ban was poorly introduced because Trump did not “clarify that Americans are exempt from the travel ban. It took two hours for the White House to clarify that.”

Although the coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, the communist government of China is now insisting that the disease was exported into the country by the United States.