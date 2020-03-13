Pregnant Katy Perry Leaves Australia As Coronavirus Concerns Increase, And Orlando Bloom Announces Self-Quarantine In U.S.

Actress Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are traveling back to the United States as concerns over the coronavirus continues to increase.

Perry, who has just revealed she’s pregnant, remained confined to her hotel for 24 hours before her departure to the U.S., according to a report published Thursday by Daily Mail. The decision to quarantine before departure came after two employees of Universal Music were exposed to the coronavirus.

Perry was also staying in the same Australian hotel that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who have both tested positive for coronavirus, are staying in, the outlet reported.

Bloom also announced his travel plans over social media. His Amazon show “Carnival Row” shut down filming in Prague, so he is returning to the U.S.

"It's farewell from us as we're going home to be quarantined," Bloom wrote via his Instagram stories.

“We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine,” he added.

“Big love everybody, stay safe out there,” he said. “Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. A few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”