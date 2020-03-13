Kevin Love Pledges $100,000 To Help Cleveland Cavaliers Employees During Coronavirus League Suspension

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love has pledged a ton of money to help employees of the team.

Love, who has been a star with the Cavaliers for years, pledged $100,000 to help employees with their financial burdens as the league is shutdown because of the coronavirus.

The league is done for the foreseeable future as fears about the coronavirus continue to spread. You can read Love’s full post announcing the move below.

If we’re going to knock athletes when they do something stupid, then we really have to shine a huge light on them when they do something like this.

Love 100% didn’t have to do this. He didn’t have to do this at all. Nobody would have batted an eye if he didn’t.

The fact he’s writing a huge check to employees of the team is absolutely huge. The reality of the situation is that most athletes will be fine while the league is away.

However, the hourly employees could be hurting in a big way. They don’t have millions of dollars stashed away to help during tough times.

“I reached out … to find out what it would cost to financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work.” –Mark Cuban on his plan for Mavericks employees during the NBA suspension pic.twitter.com/McOl1vHUqO — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

They’re going to need some help. Major props to Love for stepping up to the plate. He 100% deserves to be applauded.