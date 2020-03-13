Mike Leach Reminds Americans We Can Beat Coronavirus Just Like We Bombed The Hell Out Of Japan In WWII

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had some important words of wisdom early Friday morning.

Following the cancelation of March Madness because of coronavirus Thursday, Leach reminded people that Americans can overcome absolutely anything when we put our minds to it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why does he feel that way? Because we bombed the hell out of the Japanese after Pearl Harbor with the Doolittle Raid.

Before I go to bed. Remember this. We are ALL AMERICANS! We will survive this. We always have. Take care of those you love and remember that tomorrow is another day. We have survived a LOT worse. Trust the authorities to handle it. Wait it out. Then let’s ROLL! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 13, 2020

Look up Jimmy Dolittle and The Raid on Tokyo. That is what we as Americans, from everywhere, are all about. We have ALWAYS overcome adversity. It is one of the proudest stories that America has to offer. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 13, 2020

My friends, Mike Leach is a national icon and you’re a moron if you disagree. In a time of mass panic across America, the Mississippi State football coach is out here reminding people American can kick butt at anything if we want.

If Pearl Harbor didn’t knock this country out, then a damn virus won’t.

Honestly, these tweets sound exactly like something I’d say, and I say that as a compliment. He’s 100% correct.

If we won WWII, then there’s nothing that can stop this nation. Japan thought they had landed a knock out blow.

They quickly realized that they’d made a horrific mistake that would cost them dearly.

Now, it’s time to remind the coronavirus of the same. Good for Leach for using WWII as an example. It’s a classic move for people who love America.