NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says The League Won’t Play For At Least 30 Days After Coronavirus Suspension

Don’t expect to see NBA games happening again anytime soon.

The league suspended all action late Wednesday night because of coronavirus, and every single other major sports league has joined them.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight’s Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement to fans late Thursday night announcing that the league won’t return for at least 30 days.

You can read the statement below.

Adam Silver issued a letter to NBA fans. “The hiatus will last at least 30 days and we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.” pic.twitter.com/S4LW84mQEt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2020

Silver also appeared on TNT last night to discuss the situation with the NBA and coronavirus. You can watch him break down the chaos of Wednesday night below.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joins TNT to discuss the league’s decision to suspend game play. pic.twitter.com/p7TtruOKOG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2020

I still can’t get over how absurd Wednesday night was for the NBA. It was something right out of a movie. First, they banned fans, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz then got sick and all hell broke loose.

Silver also says he is the one who officially canceled the Jazz/Thunder game Wednesday night, which set of the spiral of events that led to mass cancelations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Hopefully, the NBA is able to clear the next 30 days without any issues, and then the games will be back. Let’s just hope this situation turns out to be okay.

We have literally no sports going on as of right now, and it sucks. There’s really nothing else that needs to be said.