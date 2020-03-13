REPORT: NFL Is Planning On Holding The Draft As Scheduled In Las Vegas

The NFL draft won’t be stopped by coronavirus.

According to Ian Rapoport, the league is still planning on holding the draft in Las Vegas as planned, but backup plans are being formed if needed because of coronavirus.

As of this moment, the plan is the draft to move forward like it would any other year. You can watch Rapoport’s full report below.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The 2020 NFL Draft is still on, and will be on, but contingency plans include all options and solutions. pic.twitter.com/9IfjudlJ0C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

Well, at least there’s some good news in the sports world. It really does seem like Rome has been burning over the past few days.

Every single major sports league in America has closed their doors for the time being. On top of all that chaos, March Madness was shattered hours after the conference tournaments were.

View this post on Instagram NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships. A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

It’s been nothing but bad news in the world of sports since Wednesday night thanks to coronavirus. At least the NFL isn’t back down just yet.

Of course, if plans must be altered out of an abundance of caution, then I’m sure that’s what the league will do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Mar 12, 2020 at 6:23pm PDT

Hopefully, that doesn’t turn out to be the case and we can watch the NFL draft in Las Vegas.