Oklahoma State Basketball Coach Mike Boynton Says The NCAA Should Extend Eligibility After March Madness Is Canceled

Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton thinks seniors should be allowed another year of eligibility.

March Madness was officially canceled Thursday because of the coronavirus, and that means most seniors have played their last moments of college basketball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

However, Boynton thinks that shouldn’t be the case. According to Jeff Goodman, he said, “Seniors, if they want, should have another year. Special permission on scholarship numbers for an unprecedented circumstance. Next year only.”

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton: “Seniors, if they want, should have another year. Special permission on scholarship numbers for an unprecedented circumstance. Next year only.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020

While I understand we’re in a very emotional time right now for everybody involved, you can’t do this. You just can’t.

I wish we could let all the seniors have a happy ending. I really do. I wish every single player in America had a better ending than the one we got, but extending eligibility isn’t an option.

I understand the reasoning & trust our leadership. Still was a difficult way to have a season ending meeting. Incredibly proud of, and thankful for my team, especially my seniors. Sad for them and all the SAs impacted. Let’s all pray for the victims. GOD IS STILL THE GREATEST. ???????? — Mike Boynton (@thacoachmike) March 13, 2020

It’d screw way too much up, and it’s not even really fair. If you wanted to be fair, you could only extend it to seniors who were going to be on tournament teams.

Given the fact that we have no idea who would have been in the tournament for the most part, it’s not a realistic plan at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma State Basketball (@osumbb) on Mar 11, 2020 at 6:54pm PDT

Again, I wish we could have a better ending. I really do, but letting seniors hang around really isn’t an option.