Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Politics

Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Bernie’s Down, But He’s Not Out

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden speak during a break at the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

After another disappointing Tuesday at the polls, some may have expected Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to drop out of the Democratic primary — he didn’t.

Instead, both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have continued to push toward Sunday’s planned debate, which will allow both candidates to remain seated as they take questions from voters.

Amid coronavirus fears, both candidates have limited public appearances and have come out with their own plans to respond in the face of a national health emergency.

As always, the Daily Caller has waded through all of the most recent stories to bring you the latest: who’s in, who’s out, who’s surging and what Americans have to say about the whole mess.

The standouts:

  • Biden had another great night of election returns on mini-Super Tuesday, nearly running the board as he took home victories in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho — but the real prize was Michigan, one of the states that Sanders won in 2016.

  • For his part, Sanders took home victory in North Dakota.

***Washington State also voted on Tuesday, and though Biden leads the vote count, the official call has not yet been made.***

The washouts:

  • Losing Michigan — a state he won handily over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 — was a serious blow to Sanders.

  • Biden did not escape the week without a few self-inflicted wounds either. While speaking to auto-workers in Michigan, the current frontrunner for the nomination told a potential voter he was “full of s**t,” threatened to slap him and instructed him to stop being “a horse’s ass.”

The dropouts:

Fox News host Dana Perino bet her “I’ll Tell You What” podcast cohost Chris Stirewalt Wednesday that Sanders would bow out after his second disastrous Tuesday in a row.

But Sanders gave a press conference claiming that he was winning the ideological debate in spite of the fact that he was losing the electability debate. And Perino admitted defeat.

So who’s left? Biden, Sanders, Gabbard.

The opposition:

President Donald Trump has been primarily occupied with the continuing spread of coronavirus, but he did take the time to fire off a few tweets at his potential opponents.

The hot takes:

The delegate count:

  • Joe Biden: 887
  • Bernie Sanders: 731
  • Other: 167

Check back next week for updates, including the results of the most recent primaries and more.

Related content:

Four Primaries To Take Place Tuesday Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Lily Pad Theory: What Happens Next With Coronavirus? — Get The Details In An Editors Live Chat

‘Xenophobia’: Joe Biden Criticizes Trump For Calling Coronavirus A ‘Foreign Virus’

Stacey Abrams Ad Places Asterisk Next To Georgia Governor’s Name

Joe Biden Was Thought To Be Too Old To Run For President Again — 12 Years Ago

Election Dissection: Will The Coronavirus Hurt Biden Or Trump More In The General Election?

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McCarthy Shreds The Democratic Party, Says Pelosi ‘Surrendered To The Socialists’

Biden Spokeswoman Defends Shouting, Swearing At Auto Worker Over Gun Rights

Rep. Jim Clyburn Wants DNC To Cancel Future Debates

Do The ‘Math’ — Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden For President After Wins In Michigan, Mississippi, And Missouri

Biden Wins Michigan — A State Sanders Won In 2016

EXCLUSIVE: Carter Page Reacts To Claims Of Russia Aiding The Sanders And Trump Campaigns

Trump Calls On Twitter To Apply ‘Manipulated Media’ Label To An Edited Video Biden Sent

Election Dissection: Super Tuesday Takeaways You Won’t See On CNN

 