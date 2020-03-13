Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Bernie’s Down, But He’s Not Out

After another disappointing Tuesday at the polls, some may have expected Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to drop out of the Democratic primary — he didn’t.

Instead, both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have continued to push toward Sunday’s planned debate, which will allow both candidates to remain seated as they take questions from voters.

Amid coronavirus fears, both candidates have limited public appearances and have come out with their own plans to respond in the face of a national health emergency.

As always, the Daily Caller has waded through all of the most recent stories to bring you the latest: who’s in, who’s out, who’s surging and what Americans have to say about the whole mess.

The standouts:

Biden had another great night of election returns on mini-Super Tuesday, nearly running the board as he took home victories in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho — but the real prize was Michigan, one of the states that Sanders won in 2016.

Joe Biden scores a crucial win in the Michigan primary in a blow to Bernie Sanders. Michigan is the biggest prize in today’s voting, with 125 delegates at stake. https://t.co/KWHIhIGlcW — The Associated Press (@AP) March 11, 2020

For his part, Sanders took home victory in North Dakota.

North Dakota Primary Voting Update With 15/15 reporting: Sanders wins ND BERNIE SANDERS: 7,682

JOE BIDEN: 5,742

TULSI GABBARD: 89

ELIZABETH WARREN: 366

MICHAEL R. BLOOMBERG: 113

PETE BUTTIGIEG: 164

MICHAEL BENNET: 3

JOHN DELANEY: 3

ANDREW YANG: 20

AMY KLOBUCHAR: 223 — ND Dem-NPL (@nddemnpl) March 11, 2020

***Washington State also voted on Tuesday, and though Biden leads the vote count, the official call has not yet been made.***

The washouts:

Losing Michigan — a state he won handily over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 — was a serious blow to Sanders.

Bernie Sanders says Michigan “is the most important state on Tuesday.” Sanders has spent the majority of his time here since Friday and redirected staff here as well. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) March 8, 2020

Biden did not escape the week without a few self-inflicted wounds either. While speaking to auto-workers in Michigan, the current frontrunner for the nomination told a potential voter he was “full of s**t,” threatened to slap him and instructed him to stop being “a horse’s ass.”

Detroit auto worker: “You are actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns.” Joe Biden: “You’re full of shit.” Biden staffer: “Alright, thank you guys–” Biden: “No, shush! Shush!”pic.twitter.com/j1fIE5c0HN — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) March 10, 2020

1. Joe Biden told the man he was “full of shit.” 2. Then told woman “shush. Shush.” 3. Then put his finger in the man’s face. 4. When the man asks him to remove his finger, Joe Biden tells the man he’s about to “slap his face.” ???? THIS IS NOT OK. pic.twitter.com/ypOBE6RO13 — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 10, 2020

The dropouts:

Fox News host Dana Perino bet her “I’ll Tell You What” podcast cohost Chris Stirewalt Wednesday that Sanders would bow out after his second disastrous Tuesday in a row.

I have just made a big bet with @ChrisStirewalt about the 1 pm Bernie Sanders event while we are recording the I’ll Tell You What podcast. If I win, he has to drink a green juice for a week. If I lose, I have to delete twitter from my phone for a week. So either way, I win! — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) March 11, 2020

But Sanders gave a press conference claiming that he was winning the ideological debate in spite of the fact that he was losing the electability debate. And Perino admitted defeat.

Well. By the end of the day, I have to delete twitter for a week. I bet Stirewalt that bernie would be getting out of the race today. I lost. So, bye bye Twitter. I will miss you all. I think I will. I intend to return. You can see Jasper’s antics on Instagram @danaperino — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) March 11, 2020

About to say goodbye for a week Twitter. Because I lost a bet to Stirewalt re Bernie Sanders dropping out today (he didn’t!) pic.twitter.com/MhpI1QIq6P — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) March 11, 2020

So who’s left? Biden, Sanders, Gabbard.

The opposition:

President Donald Trump has been primarily occupied with the continuing spread of coronavirus, but he did take the time to fire off a few tweets at his potential opponents.

“The Obama White House had to immediately issue an apology for Joe Biden’s remarks, and any alarm that he might have caused, an alarm about a Swine Flu outbreak that took 6 months for President Obama to declare a National Emergency, and that killed 12,000 Americans.” @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic which killed thousands of people. The response was one of the worst on record. Our response is one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record. His was lowest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Pocahontas, working in conjunction with the Democrat Party, totally destroyed the campaign of Bernie Sanders. If she would have quit 3 days earlier, Sanders would have beaten Biden in a route, it wouldn’t even have been close. They also got two other losers to support Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Going to be a BAD day for Crazy Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

Polls say they BOTH lose to “Trump”. https://t.co/2AY4LZd8Zz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

The hot takes:

Congratulations, Democrats. Your front runner is threatening to physically attack voters who disagree with him! Bravo! This is going very well for you guys. #2020election #JoeBiden https://t.co/EP1kWWK0Sk — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) March 10, 2020

Proof we’re living in the upside down? Joy Behar: “[Mike] Pence has been shown to be rather capable, I believe, in this… I feel a little more confident with Pence and Fauci at the helm.”#TheView pic.twitter.com/TKeCb8QThX — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 12, 2020

The delegate count:

Joe Biden: 887

Bernie Sanders: 731

Other: 167

Check back next week for updates, including the results of the most recent primaries and more.

