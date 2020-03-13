Pelosi Says House Will Pass Massive Relief Package For Coronavirus

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Friday addressed the nation regarding a serious relief package for coronavirus, as the deadly disease continues to spread throughout the U.S.

The House of Representatives has been working on getting together a massive coronavirus package throughout the past days. Pelosi and President Donald Trump reportedly spoke seven times before her press conference, as Congress and the White House have continued to communicate on figuring out a coronavirus funding package. Pelosi says the legislation will be voted on Friday.

Trump signed an $8.3 billion funding bill last Friday to help fight coronavirus. That bill gives more than $3 billion for the research and development of vaccines. There is also $800 million for research for treatments. It also includes $2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and $61 million to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to Yahoo Finance. (RELATED: Senate Passes Coronavirus Spending Bill)

Trump held a press conference at the end of February discussing how the U.S. will deal with the disease and put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the task force. (RELATED: President Trump Appoints Vice President Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force)

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic Wednesday.