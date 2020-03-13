Superstar Post Malone Faces Backlash For Not Canceling Concert Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Superstar Post Malone is facing a backlash after opting to go ahead and perform Thursday night in Denver amid coronavirus concerns.

The 24-year-old performer took the stage at the Pepsi Center in Denver to a sold-out crowd following announcements from numerous other performers and entertainment companies about canceled and postponed concerts due to fears of spreading COVID-19, according to TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Getting more video from inside @pepsicenter. Thought I was seeing empty seats for @PostMalone in the middle of COVID-19 outbreak. Turns out… it’s packed. So much for social distancing. #9News pic.twitter.com/8uPbHN0lEi — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) March 13, 2020

One reporter tweeted, “Getting more video from inside @pepsicenter. Thought I was seeing empty seats for @PostMalone in the middle of COVID-19 outbreak. Turns out… it’s packed. So much for social distancing. #9News.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Earlier in the day, a tweet from the arena announced that the concert would go on as scheduled, despite another post about how Blake Shelton’s concert Saturday night had been postponed due to the coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“Tonight’s Post Malone concert at Pepsi Center is proceeding as scheduled,” the tweet read. “We continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation with local, state and federal authorities. Please continue to monitor venue websites & social media channels regarding any updates to upcoming events.”

Tonight’s Post Malone concert at Pepsi Center is proceeding as scheduled. We continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation with local, state and federal authorities. Please continue to monitor venue websites & social media channels regarding any updates to upcoming events. — Pepsi Center (@pepsicenter) March 12, 2020

Blake Shelton’s Denver show on March 14th has been postponed. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled dates in spring 2021, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase. https://t.co/AyGhnqJGGz — Pepsi Center (@pepsicenter) March 12, 2020

The posts brought a slew of backlash against the arena and performer.

One tweeted, “What a horrible decision.”

Another wrote, “Governor should [get] involve and cancel this event what is state of emergency!”

While a third wrote, “this is a terrible decision. and before anyone hits me with ‘ok boomer’ I’m 23 and the coronavirus prob wouldn’t affect me long term. but this puts those who are much more susceptible at risk. once again: I don’t know how to explain to you that you should care about other people.”

The “Circles” hitmaker’s next show is scheduled for March 19 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. And it’s listed as “canceled or postponed — TBD.”