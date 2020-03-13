Six Schools Finish The Season Ranked In Basketball And Football

Only six schools finished the college football and basketball seasons ranked in the top 25.

As pointed out on Reddit, Ohio State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Baylor, Auburn and Iowa all finished this past season ranked in both sports.

It really goes to show how damn hard it is to win in college athletics that there’s more than 120 college football programs, and a grand total of six teams managed to finish ranked in both sports.

It’s just not an easy thing to do at all. Winning in basketball and football is insanely difficult. Managing to be good at one is a tough as hell task.

Finding a way to be dominant at both is pretty much unheard of outside of a few schools.

I’m not surprised at all that Ohio State, Wisconsin and Oregon all ended up on that list. Traditionally speaking over the past several years, all three have been damn good at both sports.

Hell, Wisconsin and Oregon even met in the Rose Bowl this season, and OSU played Wisconsin in the B1G title game.

We lost both, but it goes to show how great all three programs are.

Am I a little surprised Iowa, Baylor and Auburn were all on the list? Yes. They’re usually good at one or the other, but rarely both.

What a wild ride the past year of college athletics has been.