Watch The Trailer For HBO’s College Basketball Corruption Film ‘The Scheme’

HBO has dropped the trailer for “The Scheme,” and it looks incredible.

The documentary film will follow Christian Dawkins and his role in the greatest college basketball corruption case we’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who might have been living under a rock, over the past couple years, a sweeping investigation overtook the world of college basketball. Before it was all said and done, we saw Rick Pitino lose his job, assistant coaches get arrested, Will Wade got put on leave and much more.

Now, Dawkins will tell his side of the story. Judging from the trailer, we’re in for a wild time. Give it a watch below.

I’m not going to spoil how this all ended for Dawkins in this piece. You can Google it if you want to know ASAP.

What I will say is that corruption case that rocked the world of college basketball was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

It felt like every single day something new was coming out, and it felt like nobody was safe.

For fans of college basketball, it looks like “The Scheme” will be required viewing, and you can guarantee I’m all in.

You can check it out starting March 31 on HBO! Can’t wait!