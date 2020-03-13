‘There Is No Crying In Baseball’: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Update Fans After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson updated fans about how they are doing while under quarantine in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” the 63-year-old actor tweeted Friday to his millions of followers, along with a great photo of him and his wife. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he added.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Hanks continued, “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx.”(RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

A short time later, the 63-year-old actress, Rita, tweeted, “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it.”

It all comes, after the “Castaway” star announced Wednesday that the Hollywood power couple had indeed tested positive for COVID-19 while in the country doing pre-production for an upcoming Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.

“Hello, folks,” Hanks tweeted. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.”

“Rita had some chills that came and went,” he added. “Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The legendary actor then promised to keep the “world” and fans posted and updated, before he wrote, “Take care of yourselves! – Tom Hanks.”