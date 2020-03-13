Trudeau Has Not Taken Coronavirus Test: ‘I’m Feeling Good’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that he has not been tested for the coronavirus, and he announced that he is “feeling good” and doesn’t believe he has any symptoms of the disease.

He had already announced that the Canadian Parliament — akin to the House of Representatives and the Senate —would be suspended until April 20.

In another news conference, composed of various Liberal government cabinet ministers, Minister of Health Patty Hadju suggested there would be no border closures because, she said, the measure has not proven to be successful in slowing the progression of the coronavirus. Her comments have not been confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Speaking to reporters from the gate of his official residence, Trudeau said his doctor did not believe he needed to be tested given his lack of symptoms of the coronavirus.

Just the night before, his wife, Sophie Gregoire, had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Trudeau said that her symptoms are relatively mild but that the family is taking “every precaution,” while considering that she is just one of many Canadians suffering from the pandemic.

Trudeau said he is not comfortable with the inconvenience of self-isolating, but he is prepared to do it for the next two weeks.

“I know that you’re worried. You’re worried about your health, about your family’s health, about your job, your savings, about paying rent, about the kids not being in school. I know that you’re concerned about uncertainty in the global economy. The steps being taken to keep you safe have an economic impact,” Trudeau said, indicating some sort of financial assistance for Canadians.

"We do not want any Canadian to have to worry about whether or not they're going to be able to pay their rent, whether or not they're going to be able to buy groceries, or care for their kids or elderly family members. We need to make sure that Canadians have the options and the ability to follow the best public health advice and keep themselves safe."

The Trudeau government has already asked Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel.