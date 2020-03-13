Twitter Refuses To Label Deceptive Biden Video As ‘Manipulated’ – Here’s Why

Twitter will not label a deceptively edited video from former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign as “manipulated media,” the social media platform told the Daily Caller.

A misleading campaign advertisement, tweeted by Biden March 3, 2020, attacked President Donald Trump and his reaction to the novel coronavirus. The video was cut to suggest Trump said “coronavirus … this is their new hoax” during a campaign rally in February.

Twitter said it will not add the same label to Biden’s clip because of the date it was tweeted. The social media giant recently announced a new policy where certain content will be labeled as “manipulated media” if it appears as though it was edited deceptively. A Trump campaign video was one of the first to receive this label.

The new policy began on March 5, according to Twitter. Since Biden’s video was tweeted out on March 3, Twitter will not be labeling it as “manipulated media,” the platform confirmed to the Daily Caller.

This decision stands even after the Washington Post gave Biden’s manipulated campaign advertisement “Four Pinocchios” in a fact-check March 13, Twitter added. (RELATED: Trump Campaign, Tech Analysts Scrutinize Twitter’s ‘Manipulated Media’ Label After Biden Video Flap)

“Ultimately, the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, the fact that Trump had clarified his comments on the matter before the ad was released, and the blatant way the Biden camp isolated his remarks about the American Dream pushed us to Four Pinocchios,” according to WaPo. “Campaigns must be willing to make their case without resorting to video manipulation.”

We can’t sit by and lose this country to Donald Trump. Today, we take it back — together. Go vote: https://t.co/Hy8C4n0lUk pic.twitter.com/0YgyJFr9YR — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 3, 2020

Biden’s manipulated video has sparked backlash from the Trump campaign, who has called on Twitter to label it as “manipulated media.” The campaign accused the social media platform of ignoring a letter sent Monday about the situation.

Twitter previously told the Daily Caller that they “received the request and intend to respond.”

Biden’s video contains a second manipulated section that has not been fact-checked by WaPo. The video shared by the former vice president also suggests that Trump called a group of white supremacists “very fine people.”

Trump’s comments during the deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally, where he said there are “very fine people on both sides,” has been brought up by Biden’s campaign in the past. The former vice president claimed in February that Trump has “yet once to condemn white supremacy, the neo-Nazis.” This was confirmed to be false by Fact Check, as Trump has condemned white supremacy on more than one occasion.