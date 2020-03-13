Whoopi Goldberg Wants Hillary Clinton To Be Biden’s VP

Whoopi Goldberg admitted Friday that what she really wants is for former Vice President Joe Biden to offer Hillary Clinton the job he once had.

Goldberg, who has also voiced support for failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in the role, said on ABC’s “The View” that the former Secretary of State would make an excellent vice president in a Biden administration. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Wants Dr. Jill Biden To Be Surgeon General — Until She Learns Her Degree Is In Education)

WATCH:

Goldberg began the conversation by asking who Biden might choose, now that it appeared to be his primary to lose. “There’s a lot of speculation over who he’ll pick as his vice president, Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar have been mentioned. I don’t know. What do you think? Who is it?”

The consensus around the table from cohosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin was that Biden was likely to choose a woman.

“I think if he chooses a woman, Trump is going to kick Pence out and go for Nikki Haley,” Meghan McCain interjected. “Like ‘if you want to identity politics me, I’ll play.'”

“You know who he should pick, but he won’t,” Goldberg said then, and the guesses ranged from Stacey Abrams to former First Lady Michelle Obama.”

“No, no, no,” Goldberg shook her head.

“Is she bigger than a bread box?” Behar asked with a laugh, to which Goldberg replied, “Yes.”

“What’s a bread box?” McCain asked.

“It’s a place — in the olden days, that’s where we used to put —” Goldberg appeared to give up on explaining a breadbox, and said instead, “The person who really is qualified to do it, and he cannot pick her, Hillary Clinton.”

Goldberg went on to tout the recently released Hulu documentary, saying that Clinton was clearly the most qualified person for the job.