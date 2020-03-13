Greg Gard Reacts To March Madness Being Canceled, Says It’s A ‘Wild Ending To A Wild Season’

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard tried to find the positives after March Madness was canceled.

The entire tournament was shut down Thursday because of the coronavirus. The Badgers end the year as B1G champions, and I officially crowned them national champions yesterday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram

Gard told the Wisconsin State Journal the following in part about the wild season:

It’s been a wild ending to a wild season…It was such an unbelievable year from where it started back in May, to all the things we’ve been through. If there’s any silver lining in it, look at how we finished this thing up. I guess if you want to take a consolation from it, that’s where it lies is that we were able to finish with a bang and have a phenomenal run at the end.

Obviously, we all feel bad for the players. Despite being crowned national champions by myself, it must still hurt.

The players put in so much time and effort, and the coronavirus snatched away their chance to win a national title in front of America.

Brevin Prtizl, our lone senior, will never play college basketball again. I’m sure this isn’t how he saw it ending, but he’s going out a champion.

Definitely didn't think this would be how my time at UW ends. It's been an amazing ride the past 5 years. Thanks to everyone who has helped make me the player I am today. #OnWisconsin — Brevin Pritzl (@LilB_Pritz1) March 12, 2020

Now, we have to focus on the rest of the team and prepare for the future. If you think this season was a hell of a ride, then just wait until you see what we do next season.

March Madness getting canceled sucks, but you’re out of your mind if you think Wisconsin won’t be back to defend our title next season.

View this post on Instagram One Shining Moment. Champions Forever.

See you all next season! Can’t wait!