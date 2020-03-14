Man Found In Hotel Room With Andrew Gillum Reportedly A Gay Escort

A man found with former Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in a South Beach, Florida hotel room Friday morning is reportedly a gay male escort.

Travis Dyson, reported at first to be a friend of Gillum’s, was found and treated for a crystal meth overdose after police were called by a third person, Aldo Mejias, because Dyson was having trouble breathing. Gillum, also in the room, was discovered by police to be “under the influence of an unknown substance.” He had been vomiting and couldn’t speak to police “due to his inebriated state,” the report read.

Florida news outlet Local10 reported Saturday that Dyson has a profile on the website RentMen.com, where he identifies as a “pornstar performer” who offers “gay massage” and other services.

Gillum apologized via statement but maintained that he did not engage in illegal drug activity.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” the statement read. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

Contacted by the Miami New Times, Dyson said he “personally was not celebrating a wedding” but that he and Gillum were friends. (RELATED: ‘Not Very COVID-19 Hygienic’: Matt Gaetz Rips Andrew Gillum For Alleged Hotel Room Meth Incident)

“I don’t know if Gillum was in town for a wedding,” he told the Miami New Times. “He did not mention that.”

Married since 2009, Gillum has three children with wife R. Jai Gillum.

So far, no arrests have been made stemming from the incident.