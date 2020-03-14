McGregor Walks Back Suggestion His Aunt Died From Coronavirus

Conor McGregor suggested his aunt died from coronavirus in an emotional social media post Friday night, but later confirmed her cause of death was not the virus.

“[I was] sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S. morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away… This stupid f**king virus, what the f**k is happening,” he said, via Instagram.

In a Saturday Instagram post, however, McGregor confirmed that his aunt didn’t pass away from the coronavirus. (RELATED: President Trump Says He Took Coronavirus Test)

“I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing,” he said Saturday. “I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus.”

“As we prepare for her funeral I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead,” he added. “As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead.”

The Trump administration announced Saturday that the U.S. will extend its European travel ban aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus to Ireland and the U.K. beginning Monday night.

After publication, McGregor confirmed his aunt did not die from coronavirus. This post has been updated to reflect that.