Ronna McDaniel Took Coronavirus Test After Coming Down With Fever, Is Awaiting Results

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test she took Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms, a spokesman for the party said Saturday.

“Last night, Chairman McDaniel began experiencing a fever and flu like symptoms,” RNC Communications Director Michael Ahrens said in a statement.

President Donald Trump announced at a press conference earlier Saturday that he took a test for coronavirus, or COVID-19, on Friday night. At least three members of a delegation from Brazil who met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago earlier in March tested positive for COVID-19, which has caused more than 5,000 worldwide.

Trump said he is not feeling any symptoms.

McDaniel had several interactions with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence last and earlier this week.

An RNC official told reporters she was with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, March 6. She attended an event with Pence the next day. On Monday, March 9, she flew back with Trump on Air Force One. She returned to her home in Michigan on Tuesday, the official said. (RELATED: Fauci On Coronavirus: ‘It’s Going To Get Worse’)

Last night, @GOPChairwoman‘s doctor determined a test for COVID-19 was necessary given her symptoms. We will provide an update when the test results are available. pic.twitter.com/oLla7pLaDH — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) March 14, 2020

McDaniel’s doctor ordered her to take a coronavirus test after she tested negative at a Michigan hospital for flu and strep, according to Ahrens.

“Her doctor determined a test for COVID-19 was necessary given her symptoms,” he said.

Ahrens said that “out of an abundance of caution,” the RNC is contacting everyone McDaniel had contact with in recent days.

“Upon the advice of doctors, she and her family are self-quarantining at their home.”

