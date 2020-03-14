‘Westworld’ Is Officially Back Sunday Night On HBO

Ladies and gentlemen, Sunday is the day “Westworld” finally returns on HBO for season three.

After well over a year of waiting, the hit HBO show with Ed Harris is back on our televisions tonight, and I couldn’t be more excited if I tried. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

I’m a huge “Westworld” fan, and I have been ever since I saw the first episode several years back. I was hooked instantly.

It was dark, suspenseful, full of action, messed with our minds, and “Westworld” made us question everything through the first two seasons.

Now, we get more of that action tonight, and I’m ready to run through a concrete barrier.

It also couldn’t be arriving at a better time. With March Madness and the entire sports world coming to a grinding halt, we need something to entertain us.

“Westworld” is about be the entertainment savior we desperately need during these trying times of coronavirus.

Do I have any idea what will happen in season three? I literally don’t have a clue at all. Absolutely zero. Your guess is as good as mine.

In a basic sense, I expect Maeve and Dolores to be on a collision course and I expect the Man in Black to try to kill Dolores.

Outside of that, I have no idea what will occur in the new episodes.

Tune in tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on HBO to watch it unfold. We’re in for a very fun time! Let us know in the comments what you think will happen!