White House Taking Temperature Of Anybody Close To Trump, Pence

White House doctors are now taking the temperature of anybody who comes into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the administration announced Saturday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Reporters also received temperature checks at the White House Saturday morning ahead of Pence’s press conference on the latest developments involving the coronavirus. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

Wow. Per pooler @fran_chambers, a WH physician just administered temperature checks to reporters in the briefing area. Reminder: Trump himself has yet to undergo a COVID-19 test himself. pic.twitter.com/hrViAgjdLw — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) March 14, 2020

The move comes as Americans continue to take extra precautions to avoid the coronavirus pandemic. The president declared a national emergency Friday, which will allow the federal government to provide up to $50 billion to battle the pandemic.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government with this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said at the time. “I’m also asking every hospital in this country to activate their emergency preparedness plan, so they can meet the needs of Americans everywhere.”