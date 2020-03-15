Bernie Attacks Biden For Flip Flopping On Gay Marriage, Abortion

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders attacked former Joe Biden for the vice president’s previous stances including gay marriage and abortion.

The Vermont senator brought up Biden’s former political stances during Sunday night’s Democratic Debates in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: Biden Starts Coronavirus-Centered Debate With A Cough)

“Gay marriage today is considered a little differently than it was 25 years ago,” Sanders said.

“I remember that bill,” he continued, referring to the Defense of Marriage Act. “It was a very hard vote. I voted against it. You voted for it.”

Sanders also pointed out that “I voted against the bankruptcy bill, you voted for it. I voted against the war in Iraq, which was also a tough vote. You voted for it. I voted against the disastrous trade agreements like NAFTA, which cost this country over 4 million good-paying jobs. You voted for it.”

“I voted against the Hyde Amendment, which denies low income women the right to get an abortion. You have consistently voted for it.”

“I don’t know what your position is today, but all that I’m saying is we can argue about the merits of the bill. It takes courage sometimes to vote and do the right thing,” Sanders added.

Biden responded by saying that Sanders voted against the Brady Bill five times and against background checks five times.

“This man is the only one of the few Democrats I know who voted to exempt the gun industry from being able to be sued,” he said. “Talk about a special, special interest.”

“We should be able to sue drug companies,” Biden continued. “We should be able to sue tobacco. We can’t sue gun manufacturers because he voted for that years ago.”

“He said it was a mistake,” he said. “The question is what do we do from this point on?”

“And by the way, I might add, I’m the first person to go on national television in a presidential administration and say I supported gay marriage,” Biden said. “I supported gay marriage when asked. And so it started a ripple effect. I’m not taking all credit, but I’m the first major player to say I support gay marriage on national television.”



WATCH:

