Democrats’ Impeachment Lawyer Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Blames Trump For ‘Gaslighting’ America

daniel-goldman-gaetz

Screenshot/CSPAN

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman announced Sunday that he’s tested positive for coronavirus — and immediately blamed President Donald Trump for “gaslighting” America.

Goldman explained his situation through a series of tweets, explaining the difficulty that he had experienced even getting access to a test and suggesting that the Trump administration was at fault for too slow a response in providing tests and spreading false information. (RELATED: Devin Nunes Suggests Going Out To Restaurants — Health Experts Advise The Opposite Amid Coronavirus Fears)

Goldman immediately pivoted from sharing his news to criticizing the administration’s lack of preparation with regard to testing — an issue which Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded during his congressional testimony was “a failing.”

Goldman went on to accuse the Trump administration of keeping tests away from the public in order to “keep numbers down,” saying, “it is impossible to reach any conclusion other than that the President is sacrificing the health of the American public for his own personal interests.”

The lack of testing, which Goldman blamed on Trump’s political motives, would lead to more and more people carrying coronavirus — with or without symptoms — who were then unknowingly passing it to vulnerable populations.

Goldman concluded with a call for Americans to take care of each other, adding, “I may be the first you know who tested positive, but I won’t be the last. Let’s take care of each other, listen to the experts and the cities, states and corporations who are taking the lead in the absence of the fed government, and get through this together.”