Democrats’ Impeachment Lawyer Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Blames Trump For ‘Gaslighting’ America

Democratic impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman announced Sunday that he’s tested positive for coronavirus — and immediately blamed President Donald Trump for “gaslighting” America.

Goldman explained his situation through a series of tweets, explaining the difficulty that he had experienced even getting access to a test and suggesting that the Trump administration was at fault for too slow a response in providing tests and spreading false information. (RELATED: Devin Nunes Suggests Going Out To Restaurants — Health Experts Advise The Opposite Amid Coronavirus Fears)

FINAL UPDATE (thread): My #COVID19 test came back positive. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. It means a lot to my family and me. I am almost back to 100%. I’m lucky enough not to fall in the vulnerable category and, for me, it was just like the flu. 1/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

Goldman immediately pivoted from sharing his news to criticizing the administration’s lack of preparation with regard to testing — an issue which Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded during his congressional testimony was “a failing.”

My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a neg flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic. In fact, I was told that NYC hospitals STILL would not test my wife — with similar symptoms — unless admitted. 2/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

@realDonaldTrump can try to gaslight the American public by repeatedly saying that everyone who needs a test can get one, but that was not true one month ago (when it should have been the case) and it is not true today (when there is no excuse). 3/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

Goldman went on to accuse the Trump administration of keeping tests away from the public in order to “keep numbers down,” saying, “it is impossible to reach any conclusion other than that the President is sacrificing the health of the American public for his own personal interests.”

Given his stated desire to “keep numbers down” for his political benefit, it is impossible to reach any conclusion other than that the President is sacrificing the health of the American public for his own personal interests. 4/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

The lack of testing, which Goldman blamed on Trump’s political motives, would lead to more and more people carrying coronavirus — with or without symptoms — who were then unknowingly passing it to vulnerable populations.

The upshot of my experience is that there are almost certainly hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of people walking around the United States with #COVID19. I didn’t take no for an answer to get a test, but many people might. And they go home to transmit it unknowingly. 5/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

And because I did not knowingly come into contact with a “known positive”, docs said my family could go about their business. But we can’t know if people are positive if they can’t get a test! This is the administration’s great failing — the only way to stop this is to test. 6/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

Goldman concluded with a call for Americans to take care of each other, adding, “I may be the first you know who tested positive, but I won’t be the last. Let’s take care of each other, listen to the experts and the cities, states and corporations who are taking the lead in the absence of the fed government, and get through this together.”