CNN Debate Moderators Gave Joe Biden A Pass On A Major Lie

CNN and Univision debate moderators Sunday failed to ask former Vice President Joe Biden about his false claim that he was arrested in South Africa.

Biden repeatedly claimed on the campaign trail that he was arrested in the country while trying to see Nelson Mandela.

“I had the great honor of meeting [Mandela]. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island,” he told a South Carolina crowd.

But that wasn’t true, as the former vice president later admitted. (RELATED: Republicans Prepare Full Court Press On Joe Biden’s Mental Fitness)

Sunday night’s debate moderators, CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and Univision anchor Ilia Calderón, failed to ask Biden about his false claim at any point in the two hour debate, which was the first debate since Biden’s falsehood was exposed.

That question to Biden about getting arrested while trying to see Nelson Mandela is coming any moment now… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 16, 2020

