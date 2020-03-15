Jennifer Rubin: More Republicans Will Die From Coronavirus Than Democrats

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin speculated on Sunday that more Republicans will die of coronavirus than Democrats.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rubin blamed media consumed by supporters of President Donald Trump, including Fox News, for downplaying the threat and keeping their “core viewers” from taking precautions.

“There is a particular cruelty/irony that it is their core viewers, the Republican older viewers, who are the most at risk,” Rubin said. “And when you think about it, which party immediately canceled all of their rallies? Which party immediately started having their political figures really portray and use their lies as an example? It was the Democrats.”

“So, I hate to put it this way, but there will be less Democrat deaths because there will be less mass gatherings,” she continued. “There will be less opportunities for people to congregate and share this horrible disease. So it is really a very short-sighted strategy.”

Citing the false claim that Trump said the coronavirus was a “hoax,” Rubin claimed that the president and the right-wing media are now putting their previous positions “down the memory hole.” (RELATED: Journalists Spread Fake News About Coronavirus And Trump)

“But this is how they do it at Fox News,” she said. “Suddenly, he’s been the most pro-active president.”