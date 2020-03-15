Joe Biden Promises That He Will Have A Woman Running Mate

Former Vice President Joe Biden committed to having a woman as his running mate if he wins the nomination during Sunday’s Democratic debate.

The former vice president was asked to speak about how his potential cabinet would give advice on issues that affect a woman’s health and finances. Biden vowed that he would have a female running mate and also committed to appointing the first black woman to the courts.

“Secondly, if I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president,” Biden promised. “There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

WATCH:

He was asked to confirm that he had just committed to having a female running mate, and Biden responded “yes.”

Biden also noted that having a black woman in the courts is “long overdue” and “required.” He spoke about the domestic violence law, touting his past efforts and promising to get the boyfriend exemption amended immediately.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was asked if he would also promise to have a female running mate if he won the nomination. Sanders did not give an all-out promise, but said that he has “very strong tendencies” to do so.

“In all likelihood, I will,” Sanders said. “For me, it’s not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there. So my very strong tendency is to move in that direction.” (RELATED: Did MSNBC Kill Bernie Sanders’ Candidacy?)

WATCH: