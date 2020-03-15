Biden Starts Coronavirus-Centered Debate With A Cough

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden started a coronavirus-centered debate Sunday night with a cough.

The former vice president joined 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington, D.C. for a Democratic debate largely focused on the coronavirus as the United States grapples with the worldwide pandemic.

Asked what he would say to Americans “who are confronting this new reality,” Biden responded by saying, “First of all, my heart goes out to those,” and coughed before continuing, “who have already lost someone or those suffering from the virus.” (RELATED: Trump Declares National Emergency As Coronavirus Outbreak Grows)

“This is bigger than any one of us,” Biden said. “This is a national rally into everybody move together. And I laid out in detail what I would do were I president today. Go to JoeBiden.com. I laid it out in significant detail.”

The Democratic debate comes after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the United States.



WATCH:



