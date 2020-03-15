‘No New Fracking’: Biden Calls For High Speed Rail To Move US Away From Oil Drilling

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday night that there will be “no new fracking” projects if he wins the presidency in 2020.

Biden promised during CNN’s Democratic debate in Washington, D.C. to stop new fracking projects after his presidential rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, drilled the former vice president for not being tough enough on the oil industry.

Biden also suggested that he can transition the country away from fossil fuel-powered transportation and toward “high speed rail, taking millions of automobiles off the road. Making sure we move in a direction where no more drilling on federal lands.”

Biden made similar arguments during a December Democratic debate, telling moderators and audience members that he is willing to sacrifice thousands of blue collar jobs in the fossil fuel industry to tackle climate change.

“The answer is yes,” Biden said in response to a question about such a sacrifice. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas)

“The answer is yes, because the opportunity, the opportunity for those workers to transition to high paying jobs, as Tom [Steyer] said, is real. We’re the only country that’s taken great crises and turned them into enormous opportunities,” Biden added.

The former vice president went a step further at a Dec. 30 town hall in New Hampshire.

Biden spoke about “holding them liable for what they have done, particularly in those cases where your underserved neighborhoods and … you know the deal,” at the town hall, referring to what should be done about oil executives.

WATCH:



