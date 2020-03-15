Health

‘Only Essential Services Should Remain Open’: New York City Comptroller Calls For Total Shutdown

Empty street is seen in Manhattan borough following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer called for a total city shutdown Sunday, saying that “only essential services should remain open.”

The call comes as coronavirus continues to spread, both in New York and across the United States.

In a series of tweets, Stringer explained that he believed a total shutdown — effectively enforcing “social distancing” — was the only logical response to the fact that widespread testing was not yet available.

“Only essential services should remain open,” Stringer continued, saying tat he was once again calling for schools to be shut down.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he intends to keep the city’s schools open as long as possible, mainly because he’s concerned about the impact on families who would need childcare or whose children take part in the city’s free lunch programs and would not have enough food without it.