‘Only Essential Services Should Remain Open’: New York City Comptroller Calls For Total Shutdown

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer called for a total city shutdown Sunday, saying that “only essential services should remain open.”

The call comes as coronavirus continues to spread, both in New York and across the United States.

In a series of tweets, Stringer explained that he believed a total shutdown — effectively enforcing “social distancing” — was the only logical response to the fact that widespread testing was not yet available.

The way to get out of crisis is to act logically and strategically. Logic says we need universal testing but that’s sadly not happening. Strategy says we need more aggressive social distancing. That is why today, out of an abundance of caution, I am calling for a city shutdown. — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) March 15, 2020

“Only essential services should remain open,” Stringer continued, saying tat he was once again calling for schools to be shut down.

Only essential services should remain open. No bars, restaurants, or movie theaters. And I am again calling for NYC schools to be shut down. We cannot go on with business as usual. — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) March 15, 2020

This is about all of us. This is about protecting our most vulnerable. Lives are at stake and there’s no time to waste. We have to flatten the curve. — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) March 15, 2020

As Comptroller and as a public school parent, I am painfully aware of the consequences these actions will have: on families who depend on schools for critical services and on the livelihoods of New Yorkers. But the consequences of not acting will be even more devastating. — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) March 15, 2020

We need flexible working arrangements for all workers,​ innovative food distribution plans, support for families with older relatives, child care for essential service workers, access to counseling, and resources for households without internet access. And we need to act now. — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) March 15, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he intends to keep the city’s schools open as long as possible, mainly because he’s concerned about the impact on families who would need childcare or whose children take part in the city’s free lunch programs and would not have enough food without it.