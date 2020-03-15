Today Would Have Been Selection Sunday If Coronavirus Hadn’t Murdered Sports

Today was supposed to be one of the happiest days of the year with Selection Sunday, but that has all been destroyed.

Instead of having the brackets for March Madness getting released today, coronavirus murdered the sports world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It showed up in America, stole March Madness from us and left millions and millions of sports fans in a depressed state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

A week ago, I envisioned waking up today to watch Wisconsin win the B1G conference tournament, get a three seed in the tournament and then prepare for a tournament run for the ages.

Instead, I woke up today feeling like a family member had died. I’m grieving, bargaining, I’m angry as all hell and I’m nowhere near acceptance.

It’s still hard to believe this is real. Part of me is seriously expecting for the games to still show up this week. I don’t know if that’s delusion or what, but I’m still honestly under the belief when Thursday gets here some college basketball will be on TV.

I know it won’t be, but my soul can’t accept that. I’ve had some sad days in my life. We all have, and I’m not kidding when I say having to spend today just constantly being reminded Selection Sunday and our B1G title aren’t happening is among the worst.

If I could nuke the coronavirus out of existence, I would do it immediately. While your ex-girlfriends can only steal your dignity, the coronavirus stole our happiness. In a sense, it stole our identity as a nation.

In this country we gamble, drink and watch college basketball for three straight weeks during March Madness. We’ve been robbed of that, and somebody must pay.

I wrote a paper (got a B) in college advocating preemptive nuclear strikes on China to curb their growing threat. What they’ve done by stealing March Madness from us with the coronavirus is much worse. While I’m a man of peace, China must pay a harsh price for their crimes. pic.twitter.com/OxZGC49Hyg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

Grab a beer today, folks. Hell, grab a 12 pack. Hopefully the sun eventually comes up on the horizon, but every day we get reminded March Madness isn’t happening is another day we just have to drown the demons.

Stay frosty, boys. Know that I feel your pain as well. Hopefully we’ll all manage to get through this and return stronger than ever.

For the time being I’m just going to be incredibly sad.