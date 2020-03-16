Superstar Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Superstar actor Idris Elba announced in a video Monday on Twitter that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He said it simply “sucks.”

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” the 47-year-old actor tweeted to his millions of followers. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

WATCH:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he added. “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Elba continued in the clip: “I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized that I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they tested positive, so I quarantined myself and got tested immediately. And got the results back today.”

“Look this is serious, you know,” Elba, “The Dark Tower” star, went on to say. “Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it.”

Elba explained that he has told his family and colleagues who are all being very supportive of him.

“If you’re feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it,” the actor shared. “Look, we live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it. But now’s the time for solidarity. Now’s the time for thinking about each other.”

Fellow superstar Tom Hanks and his wife recently also tested positive for coronavirus.