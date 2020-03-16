All Bars, Casinos, Gyms, Restaurants And Theaters In 4 States Closing Monday

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the closure of all bars, casinos, gyms, restaurants and theatres not only in his own state but New Jersey and Connecticut as well.

In a separate announcement, Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also followed suit — all such facilities will close in Maryland at 5 p.m. Monday.

At a news conference from Albany, Cuomo, speaking for himself and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy as well as Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, suggested there was no use in just one state shutting down when neighboring states are open.

“There is no benefit to try to shop New York versus Connecticut versus New Jersey. There will be no more gatherings of 50 plus people. So if you were hoping to plan a graduation party, you can’t do it in the state of New York. You can’t go do it in the state of New Jersey or in the state of Connecticut,” he told reporters.(RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Comes Close To Recommending Complete Shut Down Of Bars And Restaurants)

“If I close my casino but New Jersey keeps their casinos open we will have the same problem. All casinos will be closed effective 8 p.m. tonight. They will stay closed until further notice,” the governor said, adding that these facilities will reopen at the same time, just as they closed.

Speaking of the closure of gyms, Cuomo joked that it would be a “specific hardship for the people in this room because I can see you’re all in masterful shape — buff even,” but he suggested “there are other ways to exercise.”

After including theaters, bars and restaurants in his list, Cuomo said there would be a “silver lining” in his edict. “We are also very aware of the economic consequences for these establishments. So the state liquor authority is going to change its rules,” the governor said, explaining that bars and restaurants will authorized to “sell their products off premises” so that customers can purchase food or liquor by takeout. (RELATED: US Surgeon General Tells Media To Stop Sniping At Trump Over Coronavirus: ‘No More Bickering … Or Finger Pointing)

“We hope that goes a long way towards alleviating any economic hardship. Stay home and order from your favorite restaurant. Order from your favorite bar, order from your favorite winery. Order from whatever establishment that you were thinking of patronizing. Just order it and stay at home.”

President Donald Trump urged American consumers Sunday to “relax” when they visit grocery stores and to stop hoarding food because “there’s plenty.”

Trump announced last Wednesday a 90-day ban on travel for visitors from continental Europe. He extended that ban Saturday to visits from the United Kingdom and Ireland.