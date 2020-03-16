Box Office Hits 20-Year Weekend Low Amid Coronavirus Panic

The weekend box office got hammered as coronavirus fears sweep across America.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was the worst box office outing for Hollywood in the past 20 years. Total revenue is expected to be somewhere in the range of $55.3 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To put in perspective how bad that is, the weekends following 9/11 did better at the box office, according to the same report.

It’s crazy that people are going to the movies less right now than they were after 9/11 happened. It’s mind-blowing to me.

People went from not really caring about this virus two weeks ago to stuff everywhere closing down.

The tide changed quickly and Hollywood is paying a steep price.

The reality of the situation appears to be that more and more people appear to be getting very nervous about coronavirus.

As long as panic continues to spread, then people are going to continue to avoid public areas. Until we know more, it’s probably not a terrible idea. It’s just going to crush Hollywood until further notice.

As I’ve said about a million times so far, I hope this is over sooner than later because coronavirus is screwing up way too much stuff.