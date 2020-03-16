Clemson Has Gone More Than Four Years Without A Football Player Getting Arrested

The Clemson Tigers have gone several years without any football players getting arrested.

According to 247Sports, it’s been four years since the last Clemson football player was arrested. Kaleb Chalmers was arrested on March 14, 2016 on a variety of drug charges. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Since then, not a single one of Dabo Swinney’s guys has been arrested.

It’s hard for me to overstate how impressive this is from Swinney and the Tigers. Going four years in major college football without a single arrest isn’t something that normally happens.

We’re talking about not one single arrest!

Whether you’re a fan of the Tigers or not, you have to admit that Swinney runs a class act program, and he’s a damn good leader.

He wins the right way, and he clearly is recruiting players who know how to stay on the correct track. He should absolutely be applauded for that.

I’m a Wisconsin guy until the end of time, but Swinney is absolutely the kind of guy I’d want my son or family member playing for.

He’s a class act, and he’s winning the right way. That’s what we love to see when it comes to college football.